Mood When Allawee Enters: Reactions As ‘Corper’ Dances With Her Might to Bad Boy Timz' Move in Video
- A corps member dancing in a video to Move as she rolled her waist and made some legworks has stirred newer reactions
- In the clip, the lady danced on a wide field at her orientation camp which had many other corps members present
- Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that she makes serving the nation all fun and trendy
A video has shown the moment a corps member with her uniform on danced to Bad Boy Timz's Move song with all her energy.
The lady coordinated her leg and waist moves well in such a way that synched with the song that was playing.
Old video, newer reactions
As she was dancing on an open field, other corps members were far off discussing in a group. It should be noted that the video was originally posted in December 2021.
4 generations looking beautiful: Little girl, mum, grandma & great-grandma show off dance moves in viral video
Watch the video below:
When the clip was reshared by @corpernaija, it gathered some reactions on Instagram. Below are some of them:
_favourwilson_ said:
"Gege.... yes oo."
omiasinwater reacted:
"If dem no delay enter first week next month again because dem don turn am to routine."
bisiaribe said:
"U na Real Copper."
_sonzie_ said:
"My girl is on fire. cheee."
tunde_swerve said:
"Corper wey Sabi dance."
pelembo said:
"You dey dance for inside this khaki. Make e no go tear oooooo."
lex_nwandu said:
"You just killed my jam with dem moves."
fiki.deji said:
"This my baby will dance anywhere. I love this."
Kid vibed hard to Bad Boy Timz's song
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kid showed that children are really fast learners, and like social beings, are heavily influenced by their environment.
In a clip shared on Instagram, the baby danced to the same Move song. What amazed people most was the relative ease she infused into the performance.
While dancing in front of a big TV screen at home, the girl showed off her dance moves in a way that bordered between demonstration and dance.
At a point, the kid made quick leg moves in an attempt to interpret the song's beats more. Her expressions and moves were entertaining.
Source: Legit.ng