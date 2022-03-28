A corps member dancing in a video to Move as she rolled her waist and made some legworks has stirred newer reactions

In the clip, the lady danced on a wide field at her orientation camp which had many other corps members present

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that she makes serving the nation all fun and trendy

A video has shown the moment a corps member with her uniform on danced to Bad Boy Timz's Move song with all her energy.

The lady coordinated her leg and waist moves well in such a way that synched with the song that was playing.

The corps member's moves generated reactions online. Photo source: @_favourwilson

Source: Instagram

Old video, newer reactions

As she was dancing on an open field, other corps members were far off discussing in a group. It should be noted that the video was originally posted in December 2021.

Watch the video below:

When the clip was reshared by @corpernaija, it gathered some reactions on Instagram. Below are some of them:

_favourwilson_ said:

"Gege.... yes oo."

omiasinwater reacted:

"If dem no delay enter first week next month again because dem don turn am to routine."

bisiaribe said:

"U na Real Copper."

_sonzie_ said:

"My girl is on fire. cheee."

tunde_swerve said:

"Corper wey Sabi dance."

pelembo said:

"You dey dance for inside this khaki. Make e no go tear oooooo."

lex_nwandu said:

"You just killed my jam with dem moves."

fiki.deji said:

"This my baby will dance anywhere. I love this."

Kid vibed hard to Bad Boy Timz's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kid showed that children are really fast learners, and like social beings, are heavily influenced by their environment.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the baby danced to the same Move song. What amazed people most was the relative ease she infused into the performance.

While dancing in front of a big TV screen at home, the girl showed off her dance moves in a way that bordered between demonstration and dance.

At a point, the kid made quick leg moves in an attempt to interpret the song's beats more. Her expressions and moves were entertaining.

