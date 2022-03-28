Global site navigation

Mood When Allawee Enters: Reactions As ‘Corper’ Dances With Her Might to Bad Boy Timz' Move in Video
People

Mood When Allawee Enters: Reactions As ‘Corper’ Dances With Her Might to Bad Boy Timz' Move in Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A corps member dancing in a video to Move as she rolled her waist and made some legworks has stirred newer reactions
  • In the clip, the lady danced on a wide field at her orientation camp which had many other corps members present
  • Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that she makes serving the nation all fun and trendy

A video has shown the moment a corps member with her uniform on danced to Bad Boy Timz's Move song with all her energy.

The lady coordinated her leg and waist moves well in such a way that synched with the song that was playing.

Many commended her dance skills.
The corps member's moves generated reactions online. Photo source: @_favourwilson
Source: Instagram

Old video, newer reactions

As she was dancing on an open field, other corps members were far off discussing in a group. It should be noted that the video was originally posted in December 2021.

Watch the video below:

When the clip was reshared by @corpernaija, it gathered some reactions on Instagram. Below are some of them:

_favourwilson_ said:

"Gege.... yes oo."

omiasinwater reacted:

"If dem no delay enter first week next month again because dem don turn am to routine."

bisiaribe said:

"U na Real Copper."

_sonzie_ said:

"My girl is on fire. cheee."

tunde_swerve said:

"Corper wey Sabi dance."

pelembo said:

"You dey dance for inside this khaki. Make e no go tear oooooo."

lex_nwandu said:

"You just killed my jam with dem moves."

fiki.deji said:

"This my baby will dance anywhere. I love this."

Kid vibed hard to Bad Boy Timz's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kid showed that children are really fast learners, and like social beings, are heavily influenced by their environment.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the baby danced to the same Move song. What amazed people most was the relative ease she infused into the performance.

While dancing in front of a big TV screen at home, the girl showed off her dance moves in a way that bordered between demonstration and dance.

At a point, the kid made quick leg moves in an attempt to interpret the song's beats more. Her expressions and moves were entertaining.

Source: Legit.ng

