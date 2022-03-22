Kemi Ayorinde, a baby mama to Nigerian singer Lyta, has ended her relationship with him as she made some allegations against him

The lady revealed she has moved on while sharing a video of her with her new mysterious man on social media

This is coming a few months after Kemi and Lyta reconciled their differences as she said the singer was not ready to take up his duties as a father to their son

Popular Nigerian singer Lyta has been called out once again by his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde who said she has finally ended her relationship with him.

According to the post she shared via her social media timeline, the singer was not playing his fatherly role to their son as he rarely texted her or called to speak with his son.

Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde has ended her relationship with him.

Source: Instagram

She alleged that Lyta was manipulative, a liar and also stole her money, which comes after they reconciled some months ago.

See the post below:

Kemi, in another post, also revealed she has found a new man, who she said is protective of her, as she shared a video of them together.

Nigerians react to breakup between Lyta and his baby mama

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react, and Legit.ng captured some of them.

See the reactions below:

almighty77_:

"Everything I know about this girl I know against my wish."

sbn_michael:

"Mitchwww, This is what happens when two kids decides to have a baby."

meridian488:

"Rush born for celebrity at ur own risk."

oluwa_sawa:

"Brake up Na national cake."

angel_caily:

"she’s such a kid!! How old is she again?"

badboi_wazzy:

"Na man you carry for head like this."

o.maro_:

"My sister please rest in Jesus name. You mustn’t put everything on social media. We understand you are hurt, but you are doing more harm than good to yourself."

Source: Legit.ng