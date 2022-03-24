A clip showing a young man dancing to Umu Obiligbo's Culture has got so many people commending for

In well-coordinated breakdance moves, the man made his competitor look confused as he turned into an unwilling participant

Among those who reacted to his video were people who wonder why a person would dance like Micheal Jackson to an Igbo song

The video of a young man dancing to an Igbo song, Culture, by Umu Obiligbo has got many praising his skill.

In the clip, he stood beside a competitor as people surrounded them. When the DJ began playing Ombligo's Culture song, he demonstrated "stomp the yard" moves.

A man amazing dance moves to Igbo song entertained many. Photo source: TikTok/@freestylefridaywithNM

Source: UGC

Despite how alien the dance is to the song, the man tried creatively to sync every move of his breakdance to the Igbo traditional song.

The crowd instantly became his hypemen as they were mesmerised by his performance. After he made his last move, everybody erupted in praise for him.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 600 comments and thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Patches said:

"It took him time but the ancestors finally kicked in to help."

Jennifer Nakanda said:

"Who does a break dance for a cultural song, we just like to over hype."

Tôñy Tytøn said:

"abeg bro just chill make them play Michael Jackson song for u."

okandejiokimoneyo said:

"the guy dey very creative jor..."

uncle_scarface said:

"The other guys part please, he’s been waiting for so long."

jack.frooze said:

"Nice one ...u killed it , buried it ,no need for a challenge ..u have nailed it already...."

Pretty Davies said:

"this is just everything called dance."

Lady vibed to Rema's Calm Down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a plus-size young lady amazed many online as she vibed hard to Rema's Calm Down song while in an aeroplane.

Dressed like an air hostess with her ID card on, the lady danced in the aisle as she showed off her leg and hand moves.

The lady danced with so much grace that people could not help but commend her. With her black face masks on and wine and white clothes, she looks perfect.

Source: Legit.ng