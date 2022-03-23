A Nigerian lady has been released after being detained on charges of terrorism and being a member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB

Announcing the release of the young lady, social activist, Harrison Gwamnishu said the young lady named Glory Okolie spent more than 4 months in custody

The story has sparked reactions online with many people expressing anger that the lady was unjustly detained after she was arrested

After spending four months in detention, a Nigerian lady, Glory Okolie has regained her freedom.

She was detained last year after she was arrested and charged for allegedly being a terrorist and a member of the IPOB. She has now been released.

Glory goes home after more than four months in custody. Photo credit: @harrison_gwamnishu

Freedom at last

Sharing the good news of Glory's release, social activist, Harrison Gwamnishu said the young lady was arrested by the IGP Intelligence Response Team headed then by Abba Kyari. Gwamnishu said on Instagram:

"Freedom at last. More than four months in custody, Glory Okolie has been released from prison custody. Glory okolie was accused of terrorism and being member of IPOB by IGP IRT headed then by Abba Kyari. Congratulations to us."

Social media users react

The post has attracted lots of comments from members of the public. See some of the comments below:

Nigerian man arrested during #EndSARS protest regains freedom

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man arrested during the #EndSARS protest was recently released.

The man named Peter John said he spent a year and three months in detention at the Kiri Kiri Correctional Facility in Lagos.

Peter's release was facilitated by a Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun and the story elicited angry reactions online.

