A lady who has worked in a bank for many years has finally thrown in her resignation letter. She said she hated the job.

The Nigerian lady identified as Kofoworola Alásọòkè said she is desirous of going back to what she originally studied in school.

Kofoworola Alasooke said she hated her bank job. Photo credit: Kofoworola Alasooke

Source: Original

Back to Microbiology

Although, Alasooke confirmed that it was never an easy decision quitting her job, but said she had to since she never loved the job in the first place. She wants to go back to Microbiology.

She wrote on Twitter:

"I resigned from my job yesterday, not an easy decision but I have been giving excuses on a job I do not love (Banking) and it’s even worse when you get in as a contract staff. I resumed in my 20s, leaving at 32 when there’s practically no more “entry level” job."

"My first degree was in Microbiology and have had the zeal for public health and so I started my MPH. This is me announcing to Twitter to help me with links to NGOs who do more of public health interventions."

When Legit.ng contacted her and sought to know what gave her the courage to resign, she said:

"My friends, they are my rock. And more so, my passion for public health cannot be achieved if I'm still stuck in the cubicle. I'm running a master's program in Public Health."

See her full tweet below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Twitter users have taken to the comment section to bare their minds on the lady's decision to resign from her job. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@omotayooseni said:

"I must seriously commend your courage and will. I am in this shoe right now, in a state of confusion; wanting to walk away from the contract job but . I hope and I get to share similar tweet about my freedom in the nearest future. Go out there and excel."

"I finished my serves 15/10/2015 and I got employed to one micro finance bank on 08/03/2016 and I resigned at exactly 1 year which is 08/03/2016 and moved into business…..I swear today I can brag with confidence that my life is far better than all the branch head working there."

Source: Legit.ng