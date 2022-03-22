Popular Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has shared a detailed analysis of her journey on the Young Famous and African reality show

Annie narrated that she spent four months in South Africa doing a lot of work that has to do with her career and personal development but only her marriage and love life made it out there

The mother of two also declared love for her husband, explaining what went down in SA and their wedding renewal

Annie Idibia has a question for people after the end of Young Famous and African reality show and it is,

"So please now that the show has finished who knows that @annieIdibia1 is an actress and not just @official2Baba's wife #justaskingforafriend."

The mother of two explained her sojourn in South Africaposts in a tell it all series of posts via her Instagram story channel.

Annie shares her reality show experiences.



Annie noted that so many great scenes were taken at the show and she didn't stay that long in SA just to plan her wedding renewal. She disclosed:

"I was working every single day in Johannesburg was hosting a lot of gigs there too. Did a lot of shoots covers radio/tv interviews most importantly to also start my household essentials cleaning company in Johannesburg. Which will be launching here in Nigeria soon too."

Annie explained further that she gave them the mother in her, the career woman and entrepreneur before she finally told them about being 2Baba's wife.

"I told my story as genuine as I could be in all honesty. I gave my whole me to it sadly none of these scene made it to show. Took out my work, the main role I play as a mother in my children's lives and only put out my love and marriage."

She thanked God for the opportunity and revealed that the renewal was just the icing on the cake because it was not planned.

Read her full texts below:

Nigerians react differently to Annie's posts

Social media users have reacted to Annie's account of her journey in the reality show. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

0lasubomii:

"They just picked out the scenes they knew will sell because honestly, none of these so called rich and famous work was promoted as well."

Fome22:

"The show is selling because of Annie and tuface story …. No cap."

Miss_boms:

"No explanation needed … she was the highlight of the show regardless."

Flawless_apartments:

"Ok I think I need to watch this show... sounds interesting."

Callmesifonde:

"Annie too dey explain. Why she like talk like this."

Annie said what she felt: 2Baba gushes about his wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba reassured his dear wife, Annie Idibia about the love he has for her, and fans gushed about his lover man gesture.

The singer supported Annie amidst her outpour about not being the one who gave birth to his first kids despite being his only legal wife.

2Baba hailed Annie for saying her mind and declared that the attribute is one of the many reasons he loves his woman.

