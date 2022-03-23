An Oyinbo man stunned a young Nigerian lady abroad after she accepted to allow him open up to her because he claimed to be having a bad day and needed someone to talk to

For her gesture to a total stranger, the man gifted her $1,500 (N623k) cash on the spot quite to her amazement

His cash gift came as he learnt from the lady that she hadn't seen her family in Nigeria for the past 3 years due to financial challenge

Content creator Zachery Dereniowski has been hailed on social media for his kind gesture to a young Nigerian lady abroad.

The Oyinbo man who is famed for showing kindness to random people, approached the lady identified as Jennifer in what appears to be an eatery and introduced himself.

Jennifer's kindness earned her cash

Upon enquiring about her name, he politely asked if he could share his thoughts with her as he was having a bad day.

The young lady consented and he followed up by asking when last she saw her family.

Jennifer replied that it's been 3 years she travelled to Nigeria to see her people because she didn't have the financial wherewithal for the trip.

Zachery asked her how much it would cost and then gave the surprised lady $1,500 (N623k) from his wallet.

A video capturing the beautiful moment was shared on his Instagram page and got many people gushing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate the kind man

@moxyinmodigan said:

"@mdmotivator Love this! As an immigrant it isn't easy to see family frequently. The whole trip is expensive. Some of us don't even get to see family anymore before they die and it is sad because it is the cost, and not because we don't want to. Love you for this."

@michael.guilfoyle said:

"You make this grown man tear up or full blown cry almost every day. This is the energy we need in the world during these trying times."

@rb_clix said:

"Thank you @mdmotivator for doing this. I can’t express enough to let you know how happy this makes me to see another international student getting past their struggles. International students have it tough, we have our struggles and sometimes we don’t even have anyone to share them with. But you make this world a better place. Thanks for existing, Zachery."

@nitrothegod said:

"Man I’m Nigerian and you literally just have her like half a million in our currency. You don’t know what that would do for her even if we told you

"Thanks Zach."

Oyinbo lady living in Nigeria pays school fees of her maid's child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the emotional moment an Oyinbo lady living in Nigeria paid the school fees of her maid's child.

The woman who runs a well-followed Instagram page called @white_in_africa was able to appeal to people and gather funds for her.

After getting the money, she approached the maid in her compound and told her that she has been able to get funds for her child's current and next term school fees.

The Nigerian lady was so happy beyond words that she had to carry her boss up. At a point in the video, she thanked all those who donated. Her boss stood by as she showed her appreciation.

