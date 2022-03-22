A Nigerian man has shared photos of his wife's car sitting in a gutter after she had parked it well by the roadside

The man claimed that the wife was surprised to see the condition of the vehicle after she had dropped their kids off at school

Nigerians on Twitter disagreed with the post as they argued that the woman must have driven the car into the gutter herself

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Fel_Steve on Monday, March 21, went on the platform to reveal the 'mysterious' thing that happened to his wife's car.

According to him, the woman parked her car by the roadside to drop their kids at school. When she came out, she met the same vehicle inside the gutter.

The car was pictured in the gutter. Photo source: @Fel_Steve

Car ends up inside gutter

He said:

"Lagos will drive you mad."

Four photos he shared on the platform showed the vehicle slanted as half of it was sitting inside the gutter.

There were those who maintained that his wife lied to him and must have driven the vehicle to the spot herself.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 4,000 likes with hundreds of quoted replies.

Many disagree with the man

Below are some of the reactions:

@odb_ray said:

"Sorry but she lied, the front trye print on the floor indicates she reversed into the gutter. She no want your wahala that's why she fed you lamba."

@Ezxmuoh said:

"There are some people in the replies saying you can’t turn off a car when the gear is on drive. This app ehn."

@OmideyiOlaide said:

"That car got inside the gutter courtesy of Madam using her phone and forgetting she was supposed to be alert while driving or parking. There was no other vehicle involved. Your kids were already out of the car when this happened or else, you could get the gist from them directly."

@Ayotolar said:

"Hmm. If a car can hit ur car to this extent, then there should be a dent on ur car. If u look at the side that the car fell onto, the concretes on that side is washed away, so it is possible that ur wife didn't see it well and assumed it is the same with the other good sides."

Man's car parts stolen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Twitter user, @dhamie_m, on Sunday, March 6, went on Twitter to share a horrible thing that happened to her friend's car.

Sharing photos of the car, she revealed that thieves came into his compound, broke the car's window, and stole everything inside.

The Twitter user revealed that it has not been up to one year since he bought the vehicle. The car's headlights and bumper are all gone.

