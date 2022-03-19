A young Nigerian lady got people talking after she said she will give 20% of her salary to support her husband

The lady revealed that she came to that decision after seeing how men suffer in the society to make a living

Men thronged her comment section to 'proposition' her as some said that her kind is very rare among many

A young Nigerian woman with the Twitter handle @A_Blackwoman has stirred massive reactions on Twitter after talking about what percentage of her salary will go to her husband.

In a post on Friday, March 18, the lady made a case for the menfolk as she said they are a lot of pressure on them.

The young lady was praised for her thought pattern.

Source: Twitter

I will keep 30% for the family

The lady revealed that in the light of that knowledge, she is willing to give 20% of her salary to her husband as a way to support him, while 30% will go to the family's account.

She said that she felt sorry for men working hard out there as she added that she saw a mechanic trying to make ends meet and a man hawking vegetables under the sun.

A part of her thread read:

"...there is another man who folded himself and is struggling to maybe catch a minute or two of good sleep on top cement, under sun, my own man is blessed ahead, that man must not suffer o."

Read her full thread below:

God bless your heart

Below are some of the reactions to her posts:

@tegaudi said:

"Lemme be the first to propose to u before these other wizards start flooding ya dm.... Yaff enter my eye. Pls how much would that 20% yield?? In dollars pls."

@Batundepictures said:

"Make I screenshot dis one show my babe. She suppose dey gimme 20percent of dis her tech money."

@austine_okpegwa said:

"God bless ur good heart.. And i pray u find a man that deserves the goodness of ur heart."

@Crowndi2 said:

"Being a man is not a joke o. That's why Bob and James left the WhatsApp group."

