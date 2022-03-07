A Nigerian lady has shared photos to show how thieves took away different parts of her friend's car in his compound

Sharing photos of the car, she revealed that vigilantes are always on the street, wondering how the thieves pulled the act off

Many Nigerians who reacted to the post were surprised by the criminal act, while some shared similar stories

A Twitter user, @dhamie_m, on Sunday, March 6, went on Twitter to share a horrible thing that happened to her friend's car.

Sharing photos of the car, she revealed that thieves came into his compound, broke the car's window, and stole everything inside.

Thieves carted different parts from a man's car without anybody knowing. Photo source: @dhamie_m

Source: Twitter

They stole many things

The Twitter user revealed that it has not been up to one year since he bought the vehicle. The car's headlights and bumper are all gone.

The driver's door pad was removed and accessories on the door were stolen. The car's battery also appeared gone.

See his Twitter post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 3,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Edward_Onoriode said:

"These guys did this job with confidence. They didn't panick. They're were so confident that they had to naked the car. I'd advise he relocate out of that place or always park his car at somewhere that's safe like any nearby Hotel and just be tipping the security guys."

@JicoAlbert said:

"Our neighbor bought a new car last year... It wasn't up-to 3days.. Thieves came and stole everything on the car including engine, steering, tires, radio, glass,.. All of us woke up in the morning to see an empty car skeleton."

@Deefresh212 said:

"My dogs smells everything from outside, also you cant have a car like and not get a good security in your house."

@yfly58 said:

"Upgrade the safety of your car this guys do it. They make your windows hard so that no one can break in."

Man prayed for a thief

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man took many people by surprise owing to his action after a thief who stole his electric cable was apprehended.

The unidentified man after forgiving the thief prayed fervently for his success. The kind man could be heard 'breaking the curse of stealing in the life of the man and his family' while pointing directly at the thief.

In the video shared on Instagram, the thief remained on his knees as he repeated the word 'amen' to the man's prayers.

