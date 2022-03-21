Mixed reactions have greeted an emerging video capturing the contrasting lifestyle of an alleged reverend sister

The unidentified lady was captured smoking shisha and partying hard at a club and in another rocking the church respected white long tunic

Some social media users slammed the lady for her actions in the clip which they said ridiculed the faith

Social media users are having a hard time coming to terms with a video of an alleged reverend sister partying hard at a club.

The pretty lady's contrasting lifestyle was highlighted in a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

The video started with photos of the lady dressed in the Catholic long tunic and flanked by a supposed faithful of the church.

Other snaps that followed it showed the lady all smiles in modest outfits.

The latter part of the video however showcased the lady smoking shisha and partying hard with a friend at a club.

Netizens bicker over the video

@henry_t0210 said:

"That’s not a Rev sister she’s just a Mary league member in the Catholic Church which is normal to any young lady in a Catholic Church when they are young and want to participate. Not funny."

@maazjnr said:

"Well this is not a new thing sha but later no come dey talk rubbish say "don't judge me by my past" be proud of it."

@se_maxy said:

"But she is not Rev.sister and the man in that picture is not a catholic priest. She probably got her communion."

@james_atumaa said:

"She was never a reverend sister that was when she had her first holy communion or her confirmation ..."

@ifeomaonye said:

"It’s better because Some irresponsible Rev Fathers would eat her like unleavened bread (if that’s not already why she left)."

