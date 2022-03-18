A Nigerian man has decried the hardship brought about by the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, saying it has made some people resort to trekking

According to the man, the fuel scarcity has resulted in a hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS an important product for motorists

He however said some commercial drivers choose to take undue advantage of situations like this and charge fares that are unduly high

Many transport workers simply take advantage of fuel price hike to exploit passengers. This is according to a Nigerian man who spoke LegitTV.

The man said some people have resorted to trekking to escape the high cost of transportation occasioned by fuel scarcity.

The man said drivers sometimes take undue advantage of fuel price hike. Photo credit: LegitTV

Transport workers greedy

The man also said some transport workers take advantage of fuel scarcity to hike their fares in a manner that is exploitative.

The man said:

"Sometimes I do blame the drivers, all those transport workers. Most times, I see that they are being greedy. Everything, we shouldn't just blame the government."

In recent days, fuel scarcity has hit hard in many parts of Nigeria, with motorists struggling to have access to PMS. Many times, it goes for a very high price which then results to the high cost of transport fares.

Watch the full interview below:

