A new trend is currently taking shape across Nigeria, in which customers storm their banks in strange ways to demand a refund

At least, three of such cases have been recorded recently and the stories went viral and raised concerns about customer service in Nigerian banks

In one of the videos that made the rounds on social media, a customer was seen in just his boxer shorts

A disturbing trend is currently taking shape among bank customers in Nigeria. Many Nigerians are now using extra measures to recover monies wrongfully taken from their commercial bank accounts

This has raised questions about the quality of customer service in Nigerian banks.

In recent times, videos have been released showing angry customers demanding, albeit in strange ways, that monies taken from their accounts be refunded. Three of these angry actions stand out and Legit.ng has presented them for your readership.

1. The man who stormed bank and seized a printing machine

On the 16th of February, a video emerged online, capturing the moment a man stormed a commercial bank to demand a refund of money taken from his account. According to the man, the bank in question owes him money and he has been unable to get it for two months.

The man grabbed a printing machine and made to go home with it. However, some people in the bank intervened and the man asked if the bank was ready to attend to him.

2. Man strips to his boxers inside a bank

In a strange twist, a Nigerian man went to a commercial bank and stripped to his boxers in protest over the illegal deductions made from his account.

In a viral video, the man was seen visibly angry and livid. He said the money taken from his account could save a soul. It is not known if the money was later refunded to him.

3. Woman storms commercial bank, halts banking activities to demand her money

A woman stormed a banking hall and halted banking activities for 34 minutes during which she demanded that the sum of N100,000 deducted from her account be replaced.

All efforts to calm the woman down fell on deaf ears as she continued to forcefully make her demands known.

The growing trend among customers may be an indication of poor customer service among Nigerian banks.

Many of these claims of illegal deductions are valid. For instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria said last year that it has helped to recover the sum of N89.2b for 23,526 bank customers as of June 2021 following their complaints about illegal charges and withdrawals.

