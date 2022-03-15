A stunning video has shown the moment an Abuja black market fuel seller was pouring fuel into a moving vehicle

As the car moved, the fellow was seen using a container to put the fuel into the car's tank, raising questions about safety

Many people who have seen the video have expressed shock that it happened at all because they say the man was playing a dangerous game

As fuel scarcity continues to bite harder across Nigeria, people are resorting to very dangerous methods to get the product.

The latest of these hazardous adventures is the practice of pouring fuel into a moving vehicle as has been sighted in a trending video.

Amid fuel scarcity in Nigeria, a man is seen pouring fuel into a moving car in Abuja. Photo credit: @instagblog9ja

The incident happened in Abuja

The video was said to have been recorded in Abuja, the nation's capital. The fuel seller, obviously a black marketer was seen running and following the car as he poured Premium Motor Spirit, PMS into the tank.

Many people have described the man's method as rather very dangerous both for himself and the driver of the car. The shocking video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video made it to Instagram, it quickly attracted heavy reaction from members of the public. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@olamiteebo commented:

"Unna just Dey use unna life play."

@kasali_wells reacted:

"Things still dey shock Una for Nigeria?"

@isoa_iyomon said:

"Lagos people have entered Abuja."

@officialdanielrolland said:

"When fire catch now, you’ll blame the devil."

@sandiepearls_ commented:

"My Abuja people report to the comment section ASAP."

@otega_edems1 remarked:

"Nigeria we dey Season 8 episode 10 for netflix."

@oluwakemi._o reacted:

"Dangerous game and wen d whole place lit up now innocent people ll suffer t."

