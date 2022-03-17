There was mild drama at a property in Banana Island, Lagos as a supposed rich man resisted being evicted

According to the Nigerian who shared videos from the incident, the 'rich man' is being evicted for failure to pay up rent he owes

In the clips, the man resisted and shouted at the security operatives made up of uniformed policemen and private security personnel

Security operatives comprising of uniformed police officers and private security personnel stormed a house in Banana Island, Lagos to evict its occupant.

Prince Olusegun Eletu Alli who shared videos from the incident on Facebook claimed that the unidentified occupant of the property allegedly owed rent.

He resisted the security operatives Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Prince Olusegun Eletu Alli

Source: Facebook

Prince alleged that the man and his family locked themselves up in the master bedroom of the house to evade eviction.

In the short clips he uploaded on the net, the man accosted the group of security men on the staircase and ordered them to leave the property.

He made frantic physical effort to resist their eviction attempt, leading to what appears to be a brawl between him and the security men.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the true facts of the matter as of time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clips

Olaleye Olayele Fadebi said:

"Make dem go plantain island na."

Femi Anthony said:

"Na wao. The thing touch everybody."

Gboye Adegoke said:

"You showing sharing the video too is wrong!!!"

Ajeniya Young Ibrahim said:

"He even get mind dey shout for the police men nawa oo...money for a yr rent alone will make u a rich man in nice areas on Lagos dere...must u live above ur income??"

