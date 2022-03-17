'Big Man' Resists Security Men Evicting Him from Banana Island House for Allegedly Owing Rent, Videos Emerge
- There was mild drama at a property in Banana Island, Lagos as a supposed rich man resisted being evicted
- According to the Nigerian who shared videos from the incident, the 'rich man' is being evicted for failure to pay up rent he owes
- In the clips, the man resisted and shouted at the security operatives made up of uniformed policemen and private security personnel
Security operatives comprising of uniformed police officers and private security personnel stormed a house in Banana Island, Lagos to evict its occupant.
Prince Olusegun Eletu Alli who shared videos from the incident on Facebook claimed that the unidentified occupant of the property allegedly owed rent.
Prince alleged that the man and his family locked themselves up in the master bedroom of the house to evade eviction.
In the short clips he uploaded on the net, the man accosted the group of security men on the staircase and ordered them to leave the property.
He made frantic physical effort to resist their eviction attempt, leading to what appears to be a brawl between him and the security men.
Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the true facts of the matter as of time of making this report.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the clips
Olaleye Olayele Fadebi said:
"Make dem go plantain island na."
Femi Anthony said:
"Na wao. The thing touch everybody."
Gboye Adegoke said:
"You showing sharing the video too is wrong!!!"
Ajeniya Young Ibrahim said:
"He even get mind dey shout for the police men nawa oo...money for a yr rent alone will make u a rich man in nice areas on Lagos dere...must u live above ur income??"
Tenants stunned as landlord tells them he wants to sell their house to someone else
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a landlord had notified his tenants of 13 years of his desire to sell their house to someone else.
Having rented the house they live in for 13 years, they were heartbroken to learn that the landlord intended to sell it.
The landlord agreed to sell them the house, but then the Singletons did not have enough money for a down payment.
The tenants however have their neighbours to thank for as they not only stood by them during the loss of family members but have also joined hands to ensure they were not evicted from their house.
Source: Legit.ng