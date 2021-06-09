- The Singletons are set to be evicted from their house as the landlord plans to sell it

- Having lived there for 13 years, they are not open to the idea of relocating and starting life in a new neighborhood

- Since they cannot raise the down payment to buy the house themselves, their neighbors have set up a fund to contribute the money

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Singletons have gone through difficult times in the recent past after losing two family members to cancer.

It was therefore another blow when it dawned on them that they were set to be evicted from their house on Fisher Street in Warren.

The Singletons have a lot to thank their neighbours for, especially standing with them through turbulent times. Photo: Screengrab from Fox2.

Source: UGC

Having rented the house they live in for 13 years, they were heartbroken to learn that the landlord intended to sell it.

Home Is Where the Heart Is

That would have forced them to move out this summer, ejecting the family from a neighbourhood the children have called home since they were young, Fox reports.

"There are so many memories here," revealed one of the children.

Among the memories embedded in the house are those of their brother KJ who passed on from leukemia in 2018.

"I don't want to leave because I feel like his spirit lives here, and I don't want to be separated from it," reiterated Lassandra.

The landlord agreed to sell them the house, but then the Singletons did not have enough money for a down payment.

Wonderful Neighbours

They have a lot to thank the neighbours who not only stood by them during the loss of family members but have also joined hands to ensure they are not evicted from their house.

They set up a campaign to raise money for the family while another neighbour donated funds from her business to help them put a down payment on the house.

A neighbour said:

"They help everybody, and they are so kind to everyone that I just love them so much."

So far, the campaign has raised $5,000 (N2,063,450), with the target set at $50,000 (N20,634,500) by July.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

An angry landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian landlord shut the office of electricity officials over their inability to foot their bills.

In the pictures that were shared, the angry landlord took a sit in front of the locked office, suggesting a finality on his decision and perhaps to prevent any forceful entry into the place.

According to an unidentified man, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution office had not paid their rent since December 2020.

Source: Legit.ng