A Nigerian student has gone to Twitter to express serious anger concerning the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU

The student took time out to properly address those that ask university students to use the opportunity of time offered by ASUU strikes to learn a skill

She said strikes are setbacks and not something to be seen as blessings since they cause unnecessary delays in students' academic pursuits

Strikes are setbacks and not blessings because they are responsible for unwarranted setbacks in the lives of students, a Nigerian student has said.

According to the student with the handle @oluwayemisiii, it is not good when people start advising students to use ASUU strike as an opportunity to learn one skill or the other.

The student said she just want her degree. Photo credit: @oluwayemisiii

Source: Twitter

I don't want a skill, I want my degree

The student took to Twitter to say she is not keen on getting any more skills. Instead, she said she wants her degree.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She tweeted:

"I really don’t like when people say ‘take advantage of the strike and learn a skill’. If I wanted to be a shoemaker, I wouldn’t have seen the need to go to university to study .These strikes are not a blessing. They are setbacks please.

A degree that you should round up at a go, you’ll be taking breaks of six months. Someone out there will now tell you to learn tailoring.dishing foolish nuggets and adjusting to a rather foolish system. we’re always adjusting to senseless things in this country.

"Yes, I'm upset. I don't want anymore skills. Just give me my degree abeg."

See her tweet below:

Social media users react

When she made the tweet, it attracted so many reactions from members of the public. Here are a few of the reactions:

@DanielRegha replied:

"The ongoing ASUU strike is frustrating but it will be in ur best interest as a student to make good use of this time & learn a skill or side hustle cos it will benefit u after schooling; Its no news that there's very little job opportunities in Nigeria. So prepare urself now."

@DJay_illfingaz replied:

"Not normalizing irregularities, but it is actually true that you need to learn skills. Skills doesn't necessarily mean you should go learn brick laying. Don't you know about Soft skills and digital skills? You can learn in Udemy, Cousera etc. You will still need them in future."

Education is taking up my time, says Nigerian student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian student said education is taking her time.

She said no one is serious about education in the country. She said she had other things to do with her time.

Her views on the ongoing ASUU strike attracted a number of reactions with many people saying she was right on point.

Source: Legit.ng