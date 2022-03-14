As the 2023 general election draws closer, it has become evident that women are clamouring for more leadership positions

A Nigerian man has declared that so far as women can manage affairs in the kitchen, it is certain that they can manage the affairs of Nigeria

According to the young man, if women are given the chance, he believes they can be good leaders

The 2023 Nigerian general election is very much around the corner and people are beginning to make permutations about the kind of leaders that should emerge.

One of the clamours as the election year draws close is that more women should be given the chance to lead.

Interesting perspectives on women in leadership

A Nigerian man has given an interesting perspective to the issue of more women being included in leadership.

The man said if women can effectively manage the kitchen, then there is the tendency that they can manage Nigeria. The man who spoke to LegitTV said:

"You see most people say the females they are supposed to end up in the kitchen anyway. But you see that's a very wrong perspective sir. Now from the kitchen perspective, how do they maintain the kitchen? What do they do in the kitchen? How do they take care of the kitchen?

"If a female who is supposed to end up in the kitchen can take care of the kitchen, then what's Nigeria for her not to take care of? The kitchen is like Nigeria. So if the female can make sure everything goes right in the kitchen, the female can make sure everything goes right in our country."

Watch the full interview below:

