Charlise Freeman, a mother has gone viral for her gift of generational wealth to her son for his 16th birthday

She shared a clip of the moment she surprised her teenage son with three houses and $10,000 (N4.1m) cash during the boy's birthday party

Ch3r3_ commented: ''So dope and inspirational I pray to be able to do the same for my girls God bless your family''

A caring mother, Charlise Freeman, has gone all out to set the foundation for his son with generational wealth to ensure his success in life as the boy clocked 16 years old.

In Instagram posts, Freeman uploaded a clip of the moment she surprised her teenage son with three properties and $10,000 (N4.1m) cash for his 16th birthday.

Photo collage of Charlise Freeman and her son Source: @luvonlyme1st/@rean2turnt

Source: Instagram

Before the birthday surprise

Ahead of the surprise, she wrote on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

''He had no idea what was in store. I was about to give him the foundation to set him up for success!''

Freeman explained that important it is for her to ensure her two sons become successful in life as a single mother in another video post.

''My two boys are my world, and I would do anything for them,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The adorable videos have gained reactions and comments. Read some of the remarks below:

@Parkplayparty commented:

''I’m crying . If putting the family on was a person #salute mom .''

@Djacobselston42 said:

''So dope! Great job, momma!''

@Ch3r3_ commented:

''So dope and inspirational I pray to be able to do the same for my girls God bless your family.''

Man gives daughter house as a birthday gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had got his daughter a fine house on her 13th birthday.

Shabazz said he gave her the house as a birthday gift to put the young girl in a position to live the life of her choosing while still being young and full of life.

He stated that the gesture will be a family tradition urging other parents to follow suit as this will ensure their freedom thus breaking the poverty cycle in the process.

According to him, the idea is that the daughter will be taught to build the house into multiple properties before she becomes a legal adult.

Source: Legit.ng