A beggar has been praised for being very kind to a stranger after she offered her snacks to the man who came to her to ask for food

The man went to the beggar, telling her that he has not eaten for some time, the woman then reached behind her and offered him one snack

The man in return offered the woman the sum of N5000 as a free gift for being kind and considerate despite her situation

Social media users react

The video has sparked huge reactions on Instagram where it was shared by @ositapopcorn. See some of the comments below:

@rashford867 said:

"See this woman now una no go help her but na the one way de blogger page una wan show say una get money."

@am_loydj reacted:

"See ehnn only Poor people that are willing to give out/render out assistance when u approach them 'cos they know how it feels when u have nothing,but u see those rich folks they give flimsy excuses whenever u approach them for help."

@cheekar_xx commented:

"I like the fact you always go to people who really need the help ,God bless you dear."

@abraham_vibez reacted:

"I would start something like this soon. May God help me."

Man gives money to a beggar who offered to help him

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng a beggar was seen giving money to a man who asked him for it.

The man pretentiously asked the beggar for some money to buy water, and he obliged.

The beggar's considerate heart touched the man and he offer him some cash in return.

