A man has said some parts of the United States of America do not have drinkable water in a hilarious video shared on the internet

The man said, in contrast, there is water in Africa, sharing the video of himself drinking a sachet of water which he says is cool

His video has sparked mixed reactions on the internet with many saying the man is on point, some said foreigners have just refused to educate themselves

A man has shared a video of himself drinking sachet water and bragging with it that there is water in Africa unlike some parts of America where there is no drinkable water.

According to the man, the water he displayed in the video is cool, and even though he cannot speak for all the parts of Africa, there are parts of America that lacked such luxury.

The man boasted that there is water in Africa. Photo credit: @nweworldwide

Source: Instagram

His words:

"We have water here in Africa. It even comes in this cool bag. I can't speak for all of Africa, but there are also parts of America without drinkable water."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to his claim

Many social media users quickly took to the comment section of the post to share their opinions on what he was saying. Here are a few of the comments to the video that was shared by @nweworldwide:

@chilled__gram reacted:

"Bro, don’t even stress yourself. Drink water drop cup or in the case nylon. Let those who want to have sense have sense. Google is literally a thing."

@thatchickregina said:

"Not gonna lie. Water hits different when you drink it from a pouch. Especially when it’s ice cold."

@augiwilliams commented:

"They know we have water. Ain’t no way we survived this long without it or without clean water. They just refused to educated themselves."

hans.biby commented sarcastically:

"We don't have water in Africa; we don't have houses, and we sleep on trees. We can't speak English. We speak only our dialects .( i am using the translator ).The rich people use lions for transportation. AFRICA IS A COUNTRY . Now, let's have peace."

