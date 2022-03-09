Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Man Wows Family Living in Shack for 10 Years, Moves Them to a Bungalow He Built from Scratch in Video
People

Nigerian Man Wows Family Living in Shack for 10 Years, Moves Them to a Bungalow He Built from Scratch in Video

by  Victor Duru
  • After putting in a lot of work, a Nigerian man has celebrated finally actualizing a goal he had set for his family
  • The man moved his family to a fine bungalow he built from scratch after over 10 years of living with them in a shack
  • Photo collage showing the shack and its public toilet as well as the new apartment they were moved to, has melted hearts on the net

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

A Nigerian man put smiles on the faces of his family and improved their living conditions in style, a dream come true for him.

The Nigerian is reported to have lived with his family for over 10 years in a shack where they shared a toilet with other occupants.

Reactions as Nigerian man moves family who lived in a shack for more than 10 years to a fine bungalow, video emerges
They had lived in a shack for over 10 years Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv
Source: Instagram

From tenants in a shack to homeowners

That perhaps fuelled his resolve to build them a house. @gossipmilltv shared a video on Instagram narrating that the man finally moved his family to a bungalow he built from scratch.

Read also

Grace found him: Young man who recorded the clip of the sacked dancing security boys gets overseas scholarship

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A photo collage that came with the video showed the deplorable state of the shack and its public toilet.

The media, as mentioned earlier, reported that building his parents a house had always been the man's lifelong dream and he did it in style.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ginnyskincare said:

"What God cannot do, does not exist. Only the weak gives up easily, Never give up on your hustles."

@kreamyhair said:

"I don’t know you but I’m so proud of you and I’m tapping to this."

@yo_mii____ said:

"Trust the process.
"Always remember your family.
"No be to Dey impress people on social media."

@josie_bitrus said:

"God doesn't sleep. He sees those 'truly working hard' and crowns their efforts. Congrats to him and for the plenty other things he is yet to achieve...."

Read also

Obinna Gabriel: The Corps member whose kind efforts helped fix a ruined road in Kwara, photos emerge

@kizzykizi said:

"When you live in trenches, no one ask for updates but as soon as they see you in a mansion then everyone wants update!
"Enjoy your life bro."

Village woman who resided in a shack acquires a fine house in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village woman who had lived in a shack made it in life and acquired a house after moving to the US.

Jesse shared on LinkedIn two photos - one in which his mum spread her arms wide open in what he called a small shack and another in which she remade the same pose in a well-constructed house in the US.

In a lengthy read he penned on the social media platform detailing his mum's life story, Jesse said his mum lived in a small shack in the village where they relied on a source of water people use in bathing for drinking and cooking.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel