The world stands in unison every March 8 to mark International Women's Day. According to International Women's Day website, it is a special day set out to celebrate the global, social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

You must have come across photos of personalities on social media crossing their arms to strike an "x" pose, a show of solidarity with this year's them which says #BreaktheBias.

The real big girls

Source: Getty Images

In the spirit of this special day, Legit.ng highlights 3 powerful Nigerian women holding top positions in international organisations.

1. Amina J. Mohammed (Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations)

In 2017, Amina J. Mohammed was appointed the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, making her the 5th person to hold the role.

The Liverpool-born Nigerian woman also serves as the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

She was Nigeria's Minister of Environment between 2015-2016

Source: Getty Images

The well-read award-winning diplomat is not a new face when it comes to holding key roles in international organisations.

In 2012, she served as the Special Adviser to former Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) on Post-2015 Development Planning and spearheaded the process that resulted in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals, per Nairametrics.

The 60-year-old who was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment (2015-2016) had also served on the advisory boards and panels of global organisations like the ActionAid International “Right to Education Project, Global Development Program of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

2. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organisation)

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the perfect poster girl for this year's theme Breaking the Bias with her record-breaking and historic appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The appointment which was made on Monday, February 15, 2021 made the Delta-born the first Nigerian, African and woman to hold sway at the top position.

She was Nigeria's Finance Minister under President Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Getty Images

The 67-year-old is well-deserving of such an elevated role considering her impeccable wealth of experience, rich CV and educational background.

The Harvard University graduate was the first woman to become the Finance Minister in Nigeria and held the position under two governments - President Olusegun Obasanjo (2003–2006) and President Goodluck Jonathan (2011–2015).

The 2005 Euromoney Global Finance Minister of the Year had a sterling career that spanned 25 years at the World Bank where she rose through the ranks, from a development economist to a Managing Director, Operations.

She was also on the board of Twitter Inc. as well as other top global organisations.

3. Bola Adesola (Co-Vice Chair, United Nations Global Compact)

Bola Adesola completes this list of powerful Nigerian women holding top roles in global organisations with her appointment as the Co-Vice Chair of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2018.

The Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School almnus has over 25 years of banking experience and is currently Senior Vice-Chairman Africa of Standard Chartered Bank Group.

She has over 25 years banking of experience

Source: UGC

Bola was formerly the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank for Nigeria and West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng