A billion naira factory has been opened by U.S company, Kimberly Clark amid Nigeria's population explosion

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned the factory in the heart of Ikorodu, Lagos state

The huge investment is coming as NBS reveals that in three years over 18 million babies were registered across the country

One of the United States' leading brands, Kimberly Clark has opened a $100 Million(N41.5bn) factory in Ikorodu a Lagos suburb amid Nigeria's rising population, ThisDay reports.

An excited U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo who made the announcement revealed that the factory will create over 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs.

She described the factory as a state-of-the-art diaper manufacturing facility and also has huge potential to scale over the next 3-5 years of operation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo unveils the plaque at the official commissioning of Kimberly-Clark's $100m investment in Nigeria with the U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo.

Source: Facebook

Pierangelo said in her remarks at the formal opening that the investment proves Nigeria is a crucial market for American businesses, and that strengthening the investment climate would lead to additional milestones for both nations.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

"The United States Mission to Nigeria continues to cooperate with our Nigerian counterparts to establish an environment that is welcoming to American firms." We will achieve mutually advantageous benefits through this type of collaboration, including increased investment, capacity for job creation, and partnerships, all while enhancing the lives of employees and customers."

The Ikorodu facility will produce diapers under the Huggies brand name, with the primary goal of producing quality Nigerian-made products for mothers and babies across the country.

Women register more babies

Meanwhile, a 2020 demographic report from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that from 2017 to 2019 in the last three years over 18.3 million new babies were registered in Nigeria.

According to the report, the total National Birth Registrations for 2017 was 5,053,785, while in 2018, it was 6,581,214.

The report also revealed that in 2019, the total National Birth Registrations was 6,834,337.

Birth registration by state

At the State level, Kano State had the highest Registered Live Births in the country with 415,598, while in 2018 and 2019, Borno State recorded the highest in the country with 863,592, and 879,524 respectively.

On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least total National Birth Registrations with 220 in 2017, 234 in 2018, and 199 in 2019.

Breakdown

Source: Facebook

Algeria president announces N41,500 monthly allowance, free medical checkup for unemployed Youths

Legit.ng reports that In big lessons for Nigeria, Algeria's president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced unemployment benefits for youths, as the country struggles with a jobless rate of almost 15 %.

The president disclosed on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, that the payments to jobseekers aged between 19 and 40 would begin in March and it is aimed at preserving “ the dignity of young people”

Just like Nigeria, Algeria relies on revenue from oil and gas to run its economy and is reported to have over 600,000 unemployed Algerian youths.

Source: Legit.ng