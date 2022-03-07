A 79-year-old Singaporean man has narrated how he was able to live and survive in the forest for three decades without having any hunger for the city

The man identified as Oh Go Seng started living in a makeshift building when he was 49 and has lived there till he was recently discovered

He said he got to watch television for the first time since he moved to the forest where he had lived and planted gardens for 30-years

A man named Oh Go Seng has shocked many people on social media with the news that he lived in the forest for a total of 30-years without having any hunger for the city.

Oh who is from Singapore was previously not known to people until he was recently found in the streets selling vegetables and chilies.

Oh Go Seng said he watched TV for the first time in 30-years. Photo credit: BBC

Found trading without a license

Authorities discovered that Oh was trading without a license. On further probing, it was found that he actually lives in the forest from where he emerges to sell his wares.

How he started living in the forest

Oh started living in the forest when his ancestral village of Sungei Tengah was demolished by the government in the 1980s. Although the government offered shelters to the villagers, Oh didn't get one.

He moved in with his brother who got a flat from the government but later decided against it. He eventually moved into the forest to live.

How he got help

After his story was shared online, Oh got help which now sees him living in a flat. Commenting on how he feels about the forest, Oh said:

"I lived there for so many years, so yes naturally I do miss it. Even now I return to the forest every single day. I wake up at 3 AM, get dressed and head out to check on my vegetables, all before my workday begins."

He also commented on life in the city so far:

"I ate so much! And there were many kinds of food I hadn't tasted in years! It was wonderful. I also got to watch television for the first time in more than 30 years. I enjoyed it so much."

BBC reports that while he lived in the forest Oh still sent his family, comprising of a wife and a daughter financial help amounting to $500 to $600 monthly. The story was posted on Twitter by the BBC.

Social media users react

The story got some interesting reactions as follows:

@DrMIb5 said:

"Modern Tarazan. God bless him long live sir."

@Lau_storm reacted:

"We should all read this story before we complain about our own lives."

@emailtw46541968 remarked:

"The smile of total happiness. God bless you Mr. Oh Go Seng, you made my day and many more to come."

