A Kenyan man identified as Hiltan Kalugho who left his country home in 1980 has finally been reunited with his family after 42 years of absence.

Kalugho resurfaced at the age of 94 only to discover that his wife and two of his 7 children have died.

Hiltan Kalugho finally returned home after a long time. Photo credit: Nation Africa

Source: UGC

The man traveled to Tanzania where he had hoped to make some fortune, but days dragged into years and he failed to make the money. He also could not return to his family.

I did not get the money I expected

When he got to Tanzania he could not make the expected fortune despite working at Mororoni, Tanzania where he first worked as a gemstone miner. He said he never remarried as he longed to see his family, including his wife Dreda Mshai who died in 2007.

Narrating his story, Kalugho told Nation:

“I left home in search of greener pastures because I wanted a good future for my children. Unfortunately, I was unable to come back home because I did not get the money I expected to get to feed my family. We did not get any breakthrough. What we used to get was only enough to sustain us."

"I feel so bad that some of my family members are not here to witness the reunion. I had longed to see my wife and all my children."

How he returned home

At the age of 94, Kalugho finally made it back. His return was facilitated by a pastor. His son, Mnjala Mwaluma narrated how his father was found after years of fruitless search:

"Recently I received a call from a pastor telling me my father had been traced in Tanzania. He came with him to Mombasa where we went to meet him."

Source: Legit.ng