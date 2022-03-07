It was like magic when a young boy took to the dance stage, performing heart-stopping dance moves that made many believe he was a robot

The young man performed creditably well, gathering so much crowd that cheered and shouted due to the sheer creativity he applied in his dance

It was a large arena and the boy just took over the whole place all by himself, electrifying the crowd that could not just get enough of his cool moves

It was a moment to remember when a young boy took over the dance arena and dominated it with a dance style that many said can only be compared to that of Michael Jackson.

His dance style pulled crowd, but he was the only person in the large arena, seizing seized the moment to pull off a one-man show that was nothing but superb.

He twisted his body like there are no bones in it. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

His dance was magical, almost like he has no bones

When the speakers roared to life, his body woke, twisted, whined and moved as if he was being controlled like a robot with remote buttons.

It was almost like someone was somewhere pressing remote to move him, but it was all his skills in action.

Video attracts social media reactions

The video of the magical dance has attracted so many social media comments, with many people wondering how the boy pulled off the nice dance moves. The video was posted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut. A few of the comments go as follows:

@bigklef said:

"Secondary Chris brown that year. Na dem dey collect all the babes."

@blacq_nelly reacted:

"Make this dance no reach Nigeria…God abeg."

@chu6x commented:

"Southy na from birth them they begin learn this their kinda legwork..... nobody legs straight for that country."

@shes_spotless reacted:

"I hope say food and Drugs dey house sha incase."

@paulmogbolu commented:

"Am I the only one who watched this more than twice? Love it."

@micky_oft commented:

"This dance na for person wey dun chop well."

