A man wearing shorts has gone viral online due to the way he stopped traffic as people watched in awe

The man moved his body magically like a robot, dancing so nicely such that many stood wondering how he does it

Social media has been set ablaze by his sterling moves as people cannot get enough of the powerful dance that could stop traffic

Cars were passing and then a young man suddenly emerged from nowhere, dancing on the road, making oncoming vehicles stop for him.

His dance steps were so nice and cool that even those around stood to watch him in awe.

He jumped onto the road and started dancing. Photo credit: @garel_harvely

A show-stopping performance

The man's emergence on the road was a show-stopping moment because those in the cars passing must have been wondering why he was dancing and disrupting traffic.

But he continued to twist and move his body. At some point, he used one side of his backside to dance, whining it like that of a woman.

Passersby watched in admiration even as another young man tried to copy him but failed. The video was posted on Instagram by @nweworldwide.

Watch the video below:

Energetic old woman wins dance session in church

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that an old woman used dance to steal the show at a church service where she emerged as the star dancer.

The old woman danced energetically such that no one else could match her skills.

In what appeared to be a dance for the strong, the woman was still able to pull off powerful moves, wowing those who watched.

Also in a related story, Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo performed creditably well on the dancing floor when he picked it up with Nollywood actress Doyin Kukoyi.

Doyin who shared the dance video on Instagram said she requested the dance session360-degree with the former president and he obliged.

The former leader did a nice 360 degree spin on the dance floor and he got many people talking on social media. Yet, the former president left the dance floor too early just when people were about to start enjoying his cool moves.

