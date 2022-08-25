A heavily emotional video has shown the moment family members gathered around a man who is their father as he passed on

The man was lying on a bed, though the video did not reveal his full body, he was apparently in his last moments

All the family members around sang hymns as the man passed on; the video has elicited tears from some social media users

Some social media users have confessed to shedding a tear or two after seeing a video of a man in his last moments.

In the video, the man's family members gathered around him and offered thanksgiving to God as he passed to the great beyond.

They sang hymns and praised God. Photo credit: TikTok/@farrahmacicandgarret.

People who have seen the video have been moved to tears because it is so emotional as the man's relatives sang hymns during his passing moments.

A write-up in the video says:

"In the last hours of papa's life, before he entered the gates of heaven, the entire family surrounded him. And we worshiped the Lord. We miss you already but we know we will see you again. We love you papa."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video has attracted many viewers as well as comments. See some of them below:

@nkechinyere68

"This is emotional. May God almighty grant him rest Amen."

@originalblackdiamond reacted:

"If everyone had this opportunity I think it would make death a little easier to bear."

@lorddecency reacted:

"Not everyone shouting "why did you do this to us" up and down as if the person that died really wanted to die. Probably someone that passed from an accident or something."

@casseywilliams81 commented:

"This is so beautiful."

@saleable_world

"What a blessing to have."

@lorddecency said:

"I want to pass this way."

@brighdet said:

"It’s well. He has lived to his good old age."

