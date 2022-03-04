Years after leaving the country, a young Nigerian man hit a huge career milestone and took to social media to share the news

The graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra recently became a licensed lawyer in Canada

Many people reacted to his achievement with kind words as some enquired to know how he did it

Social media users have celebrated a young man identified as Chukwuka Okwuosa on becoming a licensed lawyer in Ontario, Canada.

This came after Chukwuka announced his achievement in a post on the social media platform LinkedIn.

He made it in Canada Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chukwuka Okwuosa

Source: UGC

The law graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra, expressed delight at achieving the feat.

He shared a photo in which he rocked the profession's attire as he posed before the Supreme Court of Canada.

His post read:

"Delighted to receive the good news. I am now a licensed lawyer in Ontario, Canada."

Netizens celebrte his feat

Tunrayo Emmanuel wrote:

"Wow.... congratulations Chukwuka Okwuosa ...Victory well deserved.... Keep soaring Champ."

Ikenna Edson Obodozie stated:

"Congratulations Chukwuka Okwuosa.

"More wins, more featherson your hat."

Emeka Joseph said:

"Congratulations Chukwuka Okwuosa and may God continue to be with you.''

Komborerai Allan Manenji, Esq thought:

"Congratulations my brother. I would like to follow the same path. Please let me know how can be able to achieve the same. I would be grateful."

Jerron Shalland-Rhodes commented:

"Black excellence! Love to see it and would be open to connecting down the line! I have some high school youth that you could speak to about your journey and what it takes to become a lawyer."

Young man celebrates becoming a lawyer in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian had become a lawyer in the US.

In a tweet on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the man announced he had just become a lawyer in New York, US, as he shared the virtual oath he took.

Ofili said that he is happy and grateful for the opportunity of being called to bar in America. The two photos he shared showed a laptop connecting him to judges admitting the oath.

The man said that other Nigerians who want the same could also write the New York bar exams and be on their path to be licensed.

