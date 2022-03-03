A young Nigerian man added glamour to his tool for making ends meet by redesigning it like a Benz whip

The creative man was spotted on the streets with his transformed wheelbarrow that had a Benz car grill and a side mirror

A video of the Benz-patterned wheelbarrow has stirred hilarious reactions among social media users

A young wheelbarrow pusher has got many people talking after a video of his transformed cart surfaced on the net.

Drawing inspiration from a car, he used body parts of a Benz whip like the grill and side mirror for the rear of his wheelbarrow.

He customised his wheelbarrow Photo Credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv, Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

An amazed man who spotted the transformed wheelbarrow on the street hailed the young man.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the wheelbarrow pusher blushed upon being complimented and went about his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was how he showed joy at the menial job he did for many people.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@rosythrone stated:

"But nothing de here now, he's the one pushing it, i thought it'd be riding him instead."

@high1cent wrote:

"Him business partner leave am once he go join am for front."

@moshfundz thought:

"Benz wey we Dey manage e reach ur turn u turn to Benz wheelbarrow."

@odunolabeewiz wrote:

"Grill wey worth like 50k upward…. ‍♂️ later then go say opportunity no come oo."

@official.wiseboy commented:

"I get my own for house self. Benz owners can't come and oppress us... We self get Benz !!!"

Man builds a 'wheelbarrow' that serves as 4 shops at once

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had built a 'wheelbarrow' that can serve as 4 shops at the same time.

When the cart is parked, the user can make fruit juice and sell, operate agency banking, barbing salon and also charge customers’ phones for pay. There is an umbrella that serves as a roof to provide shade from the elements. A solar panel by the side of the cart gives electricity.

Speaking with the media, Olorunishola revealed that he built the cart as a way to solve the growing unemployment in Africa.

Sixty percent of the materials used in building the cart are imported from China, while the rest is locally sourced.

To provide basic hygiene, the hair grooming service does not run simultaneously with the fruit juice processing service. There is a compartment where the operator can lock up his PoS machine and cash.

Source: Legit.ng