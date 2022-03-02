A barber has been sighted using what many would call an extreme professional procedure, using fire to treat hair

The man was seen in the viral video pouring an inflammable substance on his customer's hair and then lighting it up

The fire blazed as he continued to pour the substance and comb the hair, even as the customer sat unperturbed through the whole process

A customer sat very calmly in a barbing saloon while the barber gave him what could amount to extreme fire therapy.

The barber used fire to treat his customer's hair in the video seen online, shocking many people who say it is extremely dangerous.

The fire blazed but the customer sat still. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

The fire blazed, but the customer sat still

In the beginning, the barber poured an inflammable substance on the customer's head and began lighting it up with a gas lighter.

The hair caught fire immediately and started blazing, almost as if they were about to cook something. He continued to comb the hair and pour the substance.

Much to the consternation of many, the customer sat unperturbed as if he was enjoying the therapy.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many took to the comment section of the video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1. Here are a few of the reactions:

@marstarmanni said:

"I ghat trust issues."

@adeyforeign reacted:

"Real fire or film trick?"

@promise_kizzy commented:

"I was really expecting something different."

@ijoba101 wrote:

"Wetin I go tell baba God say I dey do it by mistake I catch fire."

@flawlesslinda reacted:

"Maybe The day you would want to do yours na that time nepa go come take light, you go dey hear “bring water” “bring water.”

@clinton_kosi remarked:

"Bucket of sand, extinguisher and water should be there first."

