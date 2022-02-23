Philip Crowther has been hailed online after a video of him speaking in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German surfaced

The montage has been viewed more than 7.1 million times, has had 9,000 retweets, and over 57,000 likes

A good number of those who viewed the video disclosed that it was the first time they were learning about a language called Luxembourgish

A compilation video of a television reporter reporting in six different languages from Ukraine has gone viral.

Philip Crowther can comfortably report in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. Photo credits: Daily Mail.

The montage shows Associated Press (AP) International Affiliate Correspondent Philip Crowther speaking in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Crowther was filmed doing a piece-to-camera while doing a report at the Ukrainian capital's Freedom Square.

Crowther was born to a British father

Daily Mail reports that the 41-year-old's montage has been viewed more than 7.1 million times, has had 9,000 retweets and over 57,000 likes.

Crowther was a reporter and news anchor at France 24 in Paris before relocating in 2011 to Washington DC.

He often shares videos of his coverage of happenings in the US and across the world in different languages.

The television and radio journalist was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother.

Seasoned and versatile journalist

He describes himself as a journalist who handles news in areas of US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs.

In 2020, Crowther was caught up in a shootout while doing a live broadcast near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

The video from the anniversary of Floyd's death captured the sound of over 30 gunshots as people ran for cover.

"One minute of reporting from George Floyd's funeral in Houston. In this order: German, Spanish, French, English, and Portuguese," he tweeted.

Public reactions

Crowther's multilingualism left many in awe, with many praising his unrivalled ability to master so many languages fluently.

Most of the viewers admitted that they were not even aware that there is a language called Luxembourgish.

"As a person who can barely speak my own language, this is very impressive," one of them commented.

"Oh my God is this man married?? If he's not where can I submit my application?" said a female admirer.

"This guy is probably some kind of part-time super spy and you're just brilliant," a third one indicated.

One even joked that the journalist should be eligible for six paychecks given that he does the work of six people at the same time.

