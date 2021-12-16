President Vladimir Putin of Russia recalled the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, saying times were tough back then

Putin said millions faced a humanitarian crisis, and he had to work as a taxi driver to earn a living

Tides changed for Putin as he leads a luxurious life and even has a gold plated toilet on his plane

Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened up on his humble beginnings.

According to the 69-year-old head of state, he worked as a taxi driver in the 1990s to make ends meet.

Vladimir Putin said he worked as a cab driver in the 1990s. Photo: Alexey Druzhinin.

Source: Getty Images

Putin, the cab driver

Putin was speaking about the economic crisis Russia faced after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 when he made the remarks, CNBC reports.

According to Putin, the crisis plunged millions into a major humanitarian crisis. To survive, Putin said he decided to become a taxi driver.

However, Putin admitted that talking about his days as a cab driver was not pleasant.

He said:

“Sometimes I had to moonlight and drive a taxi. It is unpleasant to talk about this but, unfortunately, this also took place."

Insecurity: Russian President Vladimir Putin Makes Big Promise to FG

Meanwhile, as efforts to fight Boko Haram and all forms of terrorism continued, Putin on Thursday, December 2, promised to support Nigeria.

Putin made the pledge known when he received the Nigerian ambassador to Russia, Professor Abdullahi Shehu, who presented a letter of credence to him at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

He said Russia would do all it can to support Nigeria in combating terrorism and counter religious extremism across the country.

Speaking on the bilateral relationship between Russia and Nigeria, Putin said there would robust dialogue on topical issues that will contribute to global stability.

He assured:

"Very promising expansion on substantive dialogue on topical issues related to maintaining stability in the world hydrocarbon markets, combating terrorism and countering religious extremism."

Putin also said that Russia is open to mutually benefiting from partnerships across nations without exception.

He said all these had to be achieved based on equality, respect for each other's interests while adhering to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of each other.

