A touching video f a man saving the life of a baby deer has got more than half a million views on the internet

The man saw the baby deer lying very scared and shaking on a highway and at the risk of being hit by a speeding vehicle

He came down from his car and helped it out of the road, cajoling it until it ran into the wild before traffic was restarted

A little deer was sighted by a driver on the road and the driver decided to stop and save it from being hit by a car.

The baby deer was reportedly scared and lay dangerously on the highway with the risk of being run over by a speeding car.

The man came out and cajoled the deer out of the road. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement nd Getty Images/Juan Mabromata

Lucky deer escapes unhurt

However, the deer was lucky becuase the kind man quickly came down from his car and stopped traffic in other to help the deer out of the road.

The kind man had to cajole the baby deer and make it move out the road and then run into the wild before traffic resumed.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video has attracted emotional reactions from social media users who refer to the man as an angel in human form.

The emotional video was posted by @goodnewsmovement and it has garnered more than 500k views as t the time of writing this. A few reactions to the video go as follows:

@jencknight reacted:

"Glad he was smart and thoughtful in his approach, and thankful for the humans who stopped traffic to wait."

@fishnchipceramics commented:

"Thankyou kind human. What a cheeky baby. I'm so glad it is still alive."

@leraee0 said:

"I couldn’t tell what type of animal it was at first then I saw their cute little face."

@herecomespennie remarked:

"Always - I repeat - always stop to help the animals. They’re usually in these predicaments because of us."

