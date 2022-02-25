A video of a Nigerian lady using soap and a sponge to thoroughly wash her generator in Ibadan has caused quite a stir on the internet

The video showed the lady washing the genset to keep it very clean and neat even as the foam can be seen dropping on the old tire it is placed on

But some people have said that the lady's action shows that she is a good housewife who can take care of things around the house properly

An Ibadan woman has been described as a good housewife material because she used water, soap, and a sponge to properly wash her generator.

A video sighted on Instagram showed the lady doing the washing, cleaning up the big generator apparently in a bid to make it clean.

The woman uses water, soap, and a sponge to keep her gen clean. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Good housewife material

Because of the lady's actions, she has been described as a good wife material because only a good wife can take care of things around the house.

The generator she was washing was placed on a big old car tire and the foam produced by the soap could be seen in the video.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, people started reacting to it in hilarious ways. A few of the reactions are posted below:

@dear_enayi commented:

"Ibadan people no dey disappoint. Omo!!"

@88thboss reacted:

"She neat.. na wife material."

@______1_00 said:

"You know how much that gen cost?"

@naomikamara92 remarked:

"A queen in Ibadan."

@okm_herbal wrote:

"Cleanliness is next to godliness abi how them take talk am."

