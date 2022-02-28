A TikToker shared a video of a pink press-on nail stuck to the bottom of her husband's sock; her nails are red

@mealswithbecky took to the app to expose her cheating husband who claimed he was on a business trip but evidence in his suitcase proved otherwise

Some social media users are curious about her hubby's response to her finding the nail while others are voting for her to kick him to the curb

TikTok use @mealswithbecky caught her husband cheating after she unpacked his suitcase.

According to Becky, her hubby went on a business trip and she decided to help him out by unpacking his suitcase.

Becky took to TikTok to show the nail she found in her husband's suitcase and the nails she has on her fingers. Image: @mealswithbecky / TikTok

To her surprise, Becky found a pink press-on nail stuck to the bottom of her husband's black sock. Becky showed her own hand which had nude and red nails that were grown out as she had not had her nails done since Christmas.

The shock of finding the press-on nail lead to Becky sharing a video on TikTok, exposing her husband and social media users want her to leave him as soon as possible.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens respond to Becky's discovery

@Alisha shared:

"Most hotel rooms aren't cleaned that well, I wouldn't jump to conclusions without more proof."

@8675309J_ wrote:

"Be done girl, no need to confront just straighten your crown and know your worth."

@Maegan suggested:

"Just lay it on his pillow exactly like that and be sitting there when he gets home. Then ask him how his trip really was when he sees it."

@Emily King commented:

"Don’t confront him. Take all his money first and then let him know after you changed the locks."

@QueenCoco added:

"Go through his phone when he’s asleep. If he has an iPad or laptop go through that check everything. But the nail is enough girl... It’s 2022 leave him."

