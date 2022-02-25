A driven Ghanaian lady has expressed how passionate she is when it comes to early child education

In a post online, Abigail Adjoa Adjapong revealed declining requests by family and friends to go for reposting after being sent to Nambiri D/A Primary School in the North to teach

Adjoa shared that she has always dreamt of becoming a teacher since childhood and that day has finally arrived

An elated young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce finally starting off in her dream career.

The LinkedIn post sighted by Legit.ng on the timeline of Abigail Adjoa Adjapong had her recounting that her desire since childhood has been to become a school teacher someday and that day has finally arrived.

Abigail at the office and in front of a classroom posing for the camera Photo credit: Abigail Adjoa Adjapong/LinkedIn

Dream fulfilled

"I am happy to share that my childhood dream of becoming a teacher has come to reality"

Adjoa revealed getting posted to a school in the Northern part of Ghana called Nambiri D/A Primary School and having many of her friends and family advising her to seek for a repost.

Her challenges

The passionate lady refused to succumb to the pressure and gladly accepted her offer.

"I refused to be reposted despite all discouraging words from friends and family about how life in the Northern side of Ghana is"

According to her, she always has a smile on her face thanks to the fact that she was welcomed with open arms since she moved to her new community.

Abigail believes her line of work and the place she finds herself will render her the opportunity to positively impact the lives of young children, particularly females in the community to aim and aspire higher.

"I am positive that beyond teaching, I will be an inspiration to the many young females in this community to Girl-up and reach their personal and professional aspirations."

