A judge has reportedly ended former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes' conservatorship after almost 10 years

The What a Girl Wants star was placed under conservatorship in 2013 after a series of episodes that landed her in a psychiatric hospital

According to various reports, the judge said that the guardianship is no longer required as Bynes did everything that was asked of her by the courts

Former child star Amanda Bynes has finally taken back control of her life after nearly a decade.

In a recent ruling, a judge terminated the What A Girl Wants star's conservatorship that was put in place in 2013 after a mental breakdown that saw her being admitted into a mental institution.

Amanda Bynes's guardianship has finally come to an end after many years. Image: Getty Images

According to People, the former Nickelodeon actress' mother Lynn was granted temporary and then full conservatorship in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

The publication further reported that the Hairspray star expressed gratitude to her family and fans following the court ruling.

According to a statement by the star's lawyer, David A Esquibias Bynes, she is looking forward to the future, and she will keep on prioritising her well-being.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," read part of the statement.

BBC reported that Judge Roger L Lund ruled on Tuesday that the 35-year-old star no longer needed guardianship as she had successfully completed everything the court asked her to do.

