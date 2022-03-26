A Nigerian businesswoman has celebrated finally completing her university education after 12 years

The mother of three graduated with a bachelor's degree in food science and engineering from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oyo state

The beautiful lady shared how a series of strike actions coupled with marital experience extended her stay in school beyond normal

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian mum of three as she bagged a degree in food science and engineering after 12 years.

The businesswoman and graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oyo state took to her verified Instagram handle @gleeoflife to share why she spent many years in school.

She had entered university in 2010 as a pre-degree student Photo Credit: @gleeoflife

How series of strike actions and her marriage duties forced her to extend her graduation year

In a lengthy explanation she penned, the lady said she had left home in 2010 to run a pre-degree program at the university and became an undergraduate in 2011.

She would start a business in her 200L but everything was hampered by strike - this was her first experience of the ritual-like industrial action public universities have been bedevilled with.

Her second strike experience came in her finals at a time she was doing IT.

According to the lady, business boomed at that time that she had her first store in Lagos, acquired her first whip and planned her wedding while being an expectant mum.

The self-acclaimed hair guru who owns multiple businesses would go on to have two extra years; witness more than five strike actions as well as take time off to deliver her three kids at intervals.

On why she persevered and continued her university education despite the challenges, she wrote:

"I did this because money isn't everything and without education, I might not be where I am today."

The CEO added that she was determined to finish the program to motivate her kids that education remained the key as well as for her father and husband.

Nigerians react

@marrusbee_o said:

"Congratulations to her , see ehn money will solve some problems, thank God she was loaded amidst all , she for done tire."

@junik_preiz said:

"Wow! Love this! Congrats Glee, I love how resilient and determined you were. This will serve as a motivation to your kids and people surrounding you."

@ade.xo.xo said:

"I can’t wait to share my own journey since 2012 on this gram , Hellooooo I’m still in 400 level and we are on strike . , my course is a 5 years course anyways , aside 1 year internship tho. Not to talk of service again."

@i_am_ugomma said:

"Sounds more like my story but mine wasn’t lengthy like hers. Had my two kids in University and still graduated with good grades."

