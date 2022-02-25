An unidentified physically challenged Ghanaian man has sparked massive reaction on social media after his video popped up

Ghanaian comedian, DKB Ghana saw the young man directing traffic while positioned in the middle of the road on his wheelchair and captured the moment

Netizens who saw the video said shared a lot of interesting opinions about the post under the comments section

A Ghanaian young man has managed to single-handedly cause a huge stir on social media after a video of him surfaced online.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the Twitter timeline of Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana had the disabled man on a wheelchair busily pushing himself in the middle of the road and directing traffic.

Physically challenged young man on a wheelchair Photo credit: @dkbghana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

DKB Ghana shared the video which was taken by himself with the caption;

"Everything is possible in Accra . Wheelchair guy directing traffic hot afternoon. .The hustle is real"

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 200 likes with 4 quote tweets and over 20 retweets.

Social media reacts

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by Legit.ng:

@Saint_graham4 wrote:

The last part killed me. Wheelchair guy is directing your destiny

@lilflex3 replied:

"E nor easy the hustle is real."

@Biigfredo commented:

"He was busily fetching soil in the morning to fill the potholes oo they were two there." Hmmm

@side_diverse:

1 cedi wey u dey shout like that ?

@ruffrid56168515 wrote:

"Herrr!!!... How much you with two hands and legs."

@moreinlife_1:

"Man for chop."

Watch the full video linked below:

Physically challenged man who hustles on busy road goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a physically challenged Nigerian man who makes ends meet on a busy road.

The 37-year-old man identified as Issa Odebele went viral after Legit.ng captured him working on a busy Lagos road despite being physically challenged.

Issa who resides in Lagos stated that his family stays with his uncle in Oyo state.

He would send the family proceeds from his business for their upkeep. The man has been praised for his hard work despite his challenge.

Source: Legit.ng