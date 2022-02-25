The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has declared his solidarity for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion

In a recent broadcast uploaded on his verified Instagram page, the televangelist specifically said, ''we'are going to command that war to cease, we're not negotiating''

He called for prayers for Ukraine as well as Russia stating that it is an insult for believers that such a thing is going on while they are on earth

Apostle Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has stated that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is more of spiritual than physical.

The gospel preacher made this statement in a recent broadcast shared on his verified Instagram page.

He called for prayers Photo Credit: @johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

While calling for prayers for Ukraine and Russia, he said it is an insult for believers that the invasion is going on while they are still on earth.

He declared solidarity for Ukraine

Suleman declared his solidarity for Ukraine stating that they are not alone in this difficult moment.

“We are going to command that war to cease, we are not negotiating.

“Those who do not understand warfare are the ones worried about physical things. Every physical happening has a spiritual undertone.

"We are going to pray to the Lord to intervene, because what the enemy is intending… I’m not going to talk about that. Ukraine is not the target but I won’t talk about that so those living in certain countries won’t get afraid,” the clergyman said.

In the video, Apostle Suleman went on his knees facing a projector that had the map of Ukraine and Russia as he offered prayers. The televangelist revealed that he has been praying about the matter for days.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on his statements

The video of his declarations on the Russian invasion stirred reactions among Nigerians.

@blissful_aquarius opined:

"Dem don start… dem never pray for naija make e better … na war dem won use prayer stop or ease now Africans…."

@lubajack01 stated:

"People making mockery of themselves and they think its God,no its not God, because he doesn't operate as humans.#I pray for the existence and the continuity of peace in the world."

@obodo.oyinbo.tv thought:

"Its amazing how Nigerians are so interested in what is happening accross the world where most have never been and only watch on television, yet conveniently quiet /nonchalant about the ROT in Nigeria Is Nigerian not at war with Kidnappers/bandits/yahooplus/armed rubbers/Politicians/Nepa/SARS??"

@tylaryen remarked:

"The problem in Nigeria is worse than the Ukraine you are praying for! Use your energy wisely."

Source: Legit.ng