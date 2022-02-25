BBNaija season 3 star, Nina Ivy, has shared her thoughts about foreigners who are trapped in Ukraine at the moment

The reality star wondered why the immigrants have not left the country since Russia has been threatening Ukraine some weeks back

Nina also condemned the last-minute rush to the airports and train stations to find escape routes

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala star, Nina Ivy, has shared her opinion about the fate of foreigners who are struck in Ukraine at the moment.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel to wonder why the immigrants did not leave the country when Russia was issuing threats to them some weeks back.

Nina speaks on the fate of foreigners in Ukraine. Credit: @nina_ivy_.

Source: Instagram

Nina questioned why the people had to wait till the last minute to run for safety. She wrote:

"Russia been threatening Ukraine for weeks now and most foreigners still didn't think it's wise to go back to their countries."

The reality star also noted that she doesn't understand the rush to the airports and train stations now when they could have made the moves earlier.

Read her full comments below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Nina's post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Glow__o__ree:

"But then again it’s really hard to just get up and leave but then again at what cost. Omo life is hard."

Haleemadams001:

"Nina.. it's not that easy."

Sbm_mylly:

"Woman go remain woman no matter age the fame and money."

King_charlae:

"I'm in Ukraine, there is war but more still, there is hope, better to know when you're dying and at least who is killing you than to just wake up one day after a successful sleep and food just to discover you are looking at your dead for just no reason, and your killer is someone your tax feeds or someone you wine and dine with!"

