Fela in Versace rapper AKA has poured his heart out following the death of his industry colleague and friend Riky Rick

The rapper took to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute urging men to seek help when they are battling depression

AKA admitted to battling depression after his fiancée Anele Tembe plunged to her death in Cape Town last year

Riky Rick's death shocked South Africa. The award-winning rapper and father took his own life in the early hours of February 23.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statement to the press and social media. They also requested some privacy during this difficult moment.

Fans have been trying to come to terms with their fav's passing. Many blamed cyberbullying as the main cause of death.

Tributes for the Pick You Up rapper have been pouring in. Rapper AKA took to Instagram to pour his heart out in a lengthy post. He spoke about how men in South Africa are fighting generational traumas with no one to share their burdens with.

He said: "I hope that very soon we can address the issue of how damaged and broken the men in this country are. We have no one to talk to, we just pat each other on the back and say, “get on with it, be strong my boi” … but in reality, we are traumatised. Generational trauma passed down to us."

SAHiphopMag reports that the Energy rapper urged women to be more compassionate and kind towards men. He also encouraged people to go back to basics, "Family and God". He wrote:

"Ladies, we are not perfect by any means … but damn, we are crying out for your approval, your love and affection. Please, can we RESET and go back to FAMILY VALUES? Can we (myself included) start going to Church Again. Please, can we start some sort of dialogue about MEN in this country because it’s our duty to protect you, to provide and care for you."

Disclaimer:

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline.

