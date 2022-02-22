The governor of Cross River state, Benedict Ayade, wowed people with his dance moves at a public gathering

In a video, the governor turned and raised his leg to a surprised crowd who got really entertained

Many people who commented on the video on Instagram said the governor may be doing that to curry people's acceptance vis-a-vis 2023 elections

The governor of Cross River state, Benedict Ayade, showed off great dance moves in a video that got many people screaming in public.

In a clip originally shared by @who_kes and reposted by Tunde Ednut, an MC was heard saying though the governor has done most dance moves, he dares him to remake a popular Tik Tok dance.

The governor danced and entertained people on stage. Photo source: @who_kes

Election is near

Seconds after, the governor showed off the move as he shook his body and turned. When the crowd saw what he did, they howled.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said the show of comedy could be connected to the upcoming election.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 39,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mzcapitaldiva said:

"Na only that @davido uncle go sabi do this dance well. @ademolaadeleke_01 , he will do it effortlessly."

barbiebabieii said:

"Election don come."

iam_adedapo13 said:

"That is how they usually scam us when election is around the corner."

mr_dbbk said:

"What’s funny? Once our youths test one minute with this men they forget everything they have been through. I bought diesel for 420 naira this morning."

pinzle_ceo said:

"This people will go to hellfireee nd come back if possible to win election in 2023."

ralph_newrevelation said:

"Is this what they sent him to do, nonsense."

Ayade showed interest in contesting for president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Cross River state said he will run for president in 2023 if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) considers him.

The governor made this known on Wednesday, January 19, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

Asked if he will run for president in 2023 on the platform of the APC, the governor said the party should make the decision based on zoning.

