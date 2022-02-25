A very funny comedian on TikTok has made many people laugh while trying to learn Yoruba words from some ladies

The two ladies asked him to call himself "dindinrin" and "orobo", two words that abuse him, while they said they were good adjectives

After he learnt from the comment section that he had been misled, he released another video questioning his teachers

A foreign content creator on TikTok, AkafiAli, has served very funny content that entertained many people online.

In a short clip, he told people that two ladies will be teaching him some Nigerian words. He was super proud he will be learning.

The man was misled into calling himself bad names. Photo source: @akafiali

Source: Instagram

They misled him in a funny way

The ladies misled AkafiAli and told him to call himself "dindinrin" which is an abusive word that means "numbskull". They told him it means "amazing."

Another word they asked him to say was "orobo", a body-shaming word (depending on contexts) that means someone is fat. They said it translates as "s*exy".

He was played

He was really happy to have some Yoruba words in his vocabulary. After reading some of his comments, he released another video where he said that he felt the ladies really misled him.

Here is the first video:

Watch the second clip below:

Below are some of the reactions:

PAPII ABZ said:

"LOOOOOOOOL Who’s gonna tell him?"

Ade said:

"Wow, spoken like a true olodo!"

Funke Badmus said:

"Ahh they should have called him OLORIBURUKU too."

tosin said:

"Omggggg he’s saying it with so much vimmmm."

mizsanchez said:

"Omggggg they played you."

user92416631084035 said:

"What!!!? I am Orobo with so much confidence."

Sapphire Ade Owoseni said:

"Not you leaving my premium yoruba classes for the bootleg ones."

Another man learnt Yoruba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white man amazed many in a video that went viral. He walked into a Yoruba woman's shop and spoke her language.

Before he showed his spoken skill of the language, the man asked the woman if the clothes she is selling are from Nigeria.

When the woman answered affirmatively, the oyinbo man asked her in smattering Yoruba if she speaks the language.

Source: Legit.ng