A Nigerian man identified as Fatai has taken to social media to declare his younger brother named Hammed wanted

Fatai who is a photographer shared an emotional handwritten letter Hammed left for him before he 'disappeared'

Hammed had stated that he borrowed Fatai's camera to make ends meet at the undisclosed location in Lagos he has relocated to

A Nigerian man, Fatai, has urged people to report his younger brother identified as Hammed to the nearest police station as he declared him wanted.

Fatai made this statement in a Twitter post on Tuesday, February 22 as he shared a handwritten letter Hammed left him.

According to the photographer, he had returned home to stumble upon the letter.

The touching content of the letter

In the emotional letter, Hammed wrote to his elder brother that he had relocated to an undisclosed place in Lagos with his Sony camera.

Hammed said he'd be using the camera to make ends meet there and urged Fatai not to consider looking for him as it'd end in futility.

The younger brother added he sold Fatai's power bank so as to raise money for his transportation and promised to return for his elder brother when he achieves success in his chosen path.

A part of the letter reads:

"I want to use this opportunity to tell you that I've borrowed your Sony camera to Lagos, hoping that I'd be using the camera to be 'doing wait and get passport' at the entrance of one local government."

Social media reacts

@lohd_kappy_ stated:

"I can't forget Dec 3rd, 2017. On a Sunday morning, My immediate elder brother made away with my laptop, my phone, and the phone I bought for my mom, while we were in church.

"Since then till today, I haven't set my eyes on my brother, but we still talk. I've forgiven him tho."

@EmelieVictor2 wrote:

"Just pray for him to succeed. I've seen someone who did a similar thing to his boss. He became a billionaire and came back and made his former boss a billionaire too."

@Babs_Snr1 said:

"Eyaaaaaa this is just a Nigga searching for a better life for himself and his love ones in this part of a wicked world ‍♂‍♂ king may you break through and make your family proud (Amen).. Fatai i know its not easy for you too but try get some sense bro and man up."

@JolayemiObaleye opined:

"These are promises on blank cheque,what if he returns with breakthrough and never fulfill them,family ties. Hope it won’t be what have you done that someone else haven’t done?"

