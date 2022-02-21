A Nigerian lady has written about the love her brother showed her when she was really down days ago

The brother bought the lady biscuits, telling her that he doesn't have much as he implored the sister to smile again

Many who reacted to the post wished they also had a brother who would always be available to comfort them

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @anitaihekweme has shared an emotional post online about her baby brother's kindness.

In a post made on Saturday, February 19, the lady said that while having a bad morning, the kid came into her room and dropped two chocolate biscuits.

The kid showed kindness as he dropped a note and biscuit for his sister. Photo source: @anitaihekweme

Manage this, I don't have much

The boy also added a letter that told his sister to manage the snacks as he does not have much money.

A part of the letter read:

"...don't be sad or angry, oya smile."

Read her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 15,000 likes with hundreds of quoted replies.

He is a good kid

Below are some of the reactions:

@WalterJosef4 said:

"This particular biscuit sweet die."

@LONNIMIII said:

"He has a pretty good taste. Those biscuits are fire."

@philandsophia said:

"U know the pay back is ps4 right?"

@5ftRay said:

"If I had a little brother like I’d let him finish all my money."

@glamzzz007 said:

"This formation. Just be ready for the billing that is coming."

@dannyberry_ said:

"It’s the “oya smile” dem no born you well make you no smile… man’s got such a good heart."

@TheOnlyArab said:

"Awwwwn. He said he doesn’t have much money."

Source: Legit.ng