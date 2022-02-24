A video trending online has shown the moment two old women, Ebere Okaro and Phyldaniels Aniebo tried to join DropItChallenge, but the result wasn't quite what was expected

The moment the call came for them to go down and drop it, they made an attempt but their old selves could not carry the small stress required

The women succumbed to the pain and gave up, crashing their backsides on the ground as they had to be aided by the young people around to stand up

Two old women stood out from the rest when they joined others to do DropItChallenge. They did not succeed because the stress was too much.

In a hilarious video, the women tried to join the young people in their pursuit of joy but, the result didn't turn out well.

The women could not bear the stress. Photo credit: Tiktok/@phyldaniels101

Source: UGC

The stress too much

The moment the call came for them to drop it, the women tried bending their waist and knees, but that didn't really happen. They went down all the way to the ground and had to be aided to stand up again.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The video was shared on Tiktok by Nollywood actress, Phyldaniels Aniebo who also took part in the challenge alongside her counterpart, Ebere Okaro.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was posted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, many people reacted to it in very hilarious ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@poshdivaa said:

"Shey na by force to do this challenge. Dem go need enough Aboniki for that waist."

@tallbosschick said:

"Why are you stressing this old woman's waist bayi?"

@benjamin_5454638156 reacted:

"I go soon live this Instagram for una oh!! Waiting be this nwanyi Akwa."

@prince_danzy commented:

"Everybody just dey play for this country."

96-year-old man dances hard without getting tired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old man was seen dancing hard in public with a young lady and did not get tired till the end of the show.

The 96-year-old man joined the young lady in a ballroom dance that lasted quite long.

The man identified as Tom is said to be a lover of dance performed very nicely, warming many hearts on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng