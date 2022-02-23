Different versions of the viral Drop It challenge has made the rounds on social media and Nigerian celebrities recently decided to jump on it as well

Nollywood veteran, RMD has shared a video of hos version with other young movie stars and it has stirred reactions online

Instead of dropping to his knees according to the beat, at two different times, RMD decided to sit through it

Different Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the viral Drop It challenge that has been trending on social media for a while now.

Popular Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD has taken to social media to reveal that he was forced to join the challenge with other young celebrities such as Alexx Ekubo whom he has been working with.

The first part of the video showed the actor and his younger colleagues on a bus and as they dropped to their knees, RMD who seemed startled at first simply moved his body forward on the chair where he sat.

The second part of the challenge was done on a stair case and while his colleagues put their knees to the test, the veteran sat on the floor instead.

"See what these young people made me do ☺especially @alexxekubo."

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues react

dareynow:

"Pale na siddon you siddon so o "

editieffiong:

"Baba, why you no stand?"

thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Lmaoo literally sat down couldn’t be bothered y’all "

chukwu_ebuka___:

"Abeg no mind them sir. Sit down joor. No be you dem go break waist "

beautyandbrushes

" zadddyyyyyy's knee ain’t about to collapse on top of challenge abeg."

afomachinwuba:

"It’s the way you sat down on the steps for me ❤️"

Don Jazzy joins 'Drop It' challenge

One male celebrity you can be sure to find in almost every ongoing social media challenge is Don Jazzy and he did not disappoint with the one he participated in.

The Mavin boss was seen in the company of three other people as they dropped to their knees in different parts of his beautiful house.

For every time the music hit the right note, Don Jazzy and his crew bent to their knees. It is worthy of mention that the Mavin boss got into character with both his knees and face.

